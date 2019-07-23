Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Europeans, China, Russia to Meet Iran in Vienna on July 28

Israel Condemns European Parliament for Hosting Palestinian Terrorist

Iran Observes All US Ships in Gulf Region: Iran Navy Chief

New HBO Series is Ringing Alarm Bells for Its Depiction of Israeli Society

British Jews Give Thumbs Up to New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Israel Launches Cybersecurity Program for Students With Special Needs

Amazon to Launch in Israel in September

New York Times Stealth-Edits Morgenthau Obituary to Add Jewish Angle

How Israel and Jews Can Help Europe Welcome a Peaceful Islam

Antisemitism at German Editors’ Desks

July 23, 2019 10:33 am
0

Israel Condemns European Parliament for Hosting Palestinian Terrorist

avatar by JNS.org

European Union flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels. Photo: Amio Cajander via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel has condemned the European Parliament for recently inviting a Palestinian terrorist to speak at the venue, and is urging the European Union to take steps to prevent members of designated terror groups from doing so in the future.

In a letter to European Parliament President David Sassoli, Israel’s minister of strategic affairs Gilan Erdan expressed his “dismay” that Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) member Khaled Barakat, who also serves in the BDS-promoting NGO “Samidoun,” was invited to speak to the parliament by Spanish MEP Manu Pineda.

“Barakat, a PFLP Central Committee member was recently prohibited by German authorities from speaking at a political event due to his ties to terror … and the European Parliament must not be used as a platform for members of murderous terrorist organizations,” wrote Erdan.

PFLP is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia and the European Union.

Related coverage

July 23, 2019 10:21 am
0

Israel Launches Cybersecurity Program for Students With Special Needs

CTech - On Sunday, Israel launched the first cohort of a new cybersecurity training program for students with special needs....

Barakat, who was joined by Mohammed Khatib—the European coordinator for Samidoun—were prominently featured in the Ministry of Strategic Affairs recent report “Terrorists in Suits,” which revealed the close ties shared between the BDS movement, and the terrorist groups Hamas and the PFLP.

Erdan also urged the European Parliament to urgently “put in place a robust system to ensure that members of designated terrorist organizations such as the PFLP are not allowed to enter the European Parliament in the future. Such unfortunate occurrences must not be allowed to repeat themselves. The European Parliament must never be a platform for terrorists.”

This was not the first time an EU-designated terrorist group member spoke at the European Parliament, with the PFLP operative and former airplane hijacker Leila Khaled doing so in 2017. Following the incident, and after being contacted by Erdan, former president of the EU Parliament Antonio Tajani declared he would work “to systematically deny access to all individuals” linked to terror from speaking.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.