July 23, 2019 10:21 am
Israel Launches Cybersecurity Program for Students With Special Needs

avatar by Israel Wulman / CTech

Japan is turning to Israeli cybersecurity experts in advance of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter

CTech – On Sunday, Israel launched the first cohort of a new cybersecurity training program for students with special needs. Instructed and funded by the National Cyber Security Authority and the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the 250-hour program centers around the field of information security operations center (SOC). Students will receive mentorship from employees at companies including IBM and Facebook. The first cohort is made up of 16 students, all of which have varying degrees of autism and are aged 21 and older, according to a Monday Facebook post published by online community Sicuy Shaveh (“Equal Opportunity” in Hebrew), which focuses on promoting the professional advancement of people with disabilities.

