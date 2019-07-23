Leading UK Jewish Group: ‘No Confidence’ in Corbyn’s Pledge to Bounce Antisemites From Labour Party

Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

July 23, 2019 2:54 pm
British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn outside his home in north London. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls.

A leading UK Jewish group expressed “no confidence” in Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s pledge to quickly purge antisemites from party ranks.

Since the staunchly anti-Israel Corbyn seized control of the party in 2015, it has been wracked by antisemitism scandals. Earlier this month, a BBC documentary on the issue exposed the depth of the problem, with many former party members and officials denouncing the extent of antisemitism in the party and the leadership’s failure to deal with it.

Partially as a result of the program, Corbyn reportedly told his shadow cabinet that party members who espoused antisemitism should be immediately expelled by a new committee to be set up to deal with the problem.

Gideon Falter, Chief Executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, reacted to the news, saying, “Years too late, Jeremy Corbyn has finally agreed that those who hate Jews should be expelled from the Labour party quickly.”

“What has been lacking all of this time is willpower, not procedures,” he noted. “When the Labour party wants to expel a member, they already have the procedures they need: we have seen lightning-fast action, even against senior party figures … just not for antisemitism.”

“We have no confidence whatsoever in these proposed procedures,” Falter said, “since it has been so clearly proven that Jeremy Corbyn’s allies and staff have systematically perverted the course of disciplinary processes in order to protect antisemites.”

“Previous rule changes similar to this proved entirely cosmetic because the Labour Party is institutionally antisemitic and its internal disciplinary process has been corrupted,” he concluded.

