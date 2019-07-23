Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Envoy Reveals Iran-Hezbollah Weapons Smuggling Routes into Lebanon At UN Security Council Meeting

What to Do After ‘Slaughter the Jews’ is Spray-Painted in Arabic on Part of the Western Wall?

Israel’s Under-20 Basketball Team Takes Home European Title for Second Year in a Row

Iran’s Ability to Influence Oil Market is Limited: US’s Perry

Murderer of Israeli Soldier Ronen Lubarsky Gets Life Sentence

Trump to Visit Israel in January to Mark 75th Year of Auschwitz Liberation

Kabul Seeks Clarification on Trump Talk of Wiping Out Afghanistan

Report: Sen. Rand Paul Met Iranian Foreign Minister Over Possible Talks With US

An International Coalition to Protect Gulf Will Bring Insecurity: Iran Vice President

Corbyn Falls in Poll Among UK Labour Party Members

July 23, 2019 10:27 am
0

New HBO Series is Ringing Alarm Bells for Its Depiction of Israeli Society

avatar by JNS.org

A promotional image for the upcoming HBO series “Our Boys.” Photo: screenshot.

JNS.org – Media watchdog organization CAMERA is raising questions about an upcoming HBO series, “Our Boys,” about the brutal murder of a Palestinian teenager Muhammad Abu Khdeir by a Jewish gang in 2014.

“When HBO released the trailer for the series, several news publications promoted the show as a story about the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers by Hamas operatives just prior to the 2014 Gaza war,” said Andrea Levin, CAMERA’s executive director. “However, the trailer spends less than a minute on the killing of the Israeli boys.”

Levin went on to say that “their murder is depicted with hardly any pathos and seems simply to be the inciting incident for the film’s central drama—finding the Jewish perpetrators of the appalling murder of Muhammad Abu Khdeir.”

Related coverage

July 23, 2019 10:51 am
0

Israel’s Under-20 Basketball Team Takes Home European Title for Second Year in a Row

JNS.org - The Israel under-20 men’s basketball team defeated Spain 92-84 to win its second consecutive European championship. Israeli Prime Minister...

According to CAMERA film reviewer Ricki Hollander, “Much of the trailer is devoted to scenes of bloodthirsty Israeli Jews screaming for revenge, and these scenes of revenge-bent Israelis are juxtaposed with sympathetic images of Muhammad Abu Khdeir’s heartbroken father. The trailer includes no sympathetic scenes of the Israeli parents whose children were murdered even though the killings were a national trauma.”

At one point in the trailer, Israel’s security and judicial system, which in reality includes Arab officials, is presented as racist.

“When the victim is a Jew, you’re champions,” Muhammad’s father yells at an Israeli security official. “But when it’s an Arab, you don’t have a clue!”

“If the trailer accurately reflects the series, I’m concerned that audiences will be misled about the actual tragedy,” said Hollander. “The trailer, for example, suggests that Abu Khdeir’s murder was fomented by some widespread call for revenge by Israelis. It includes no hint that in reality Israelis across the political spectrum were horrified by the murder of Muhammad Abu Khdeir, a crime condemned by Israel’s entire leadership and society, from secular to ultra-Orthodox, and from far-left to far-right.”

That the trailer suggests an equivalence between the murders of the Israeli teenagers and the Palestinian boy is also serious cause for concern, according to Hollander.

“In contrast to the blanket condemnation of the Palestinian boy’s murder,” said Hollander, “murders of Israeli Jews are encouraged and incentivized not only by Hamas—just a few days ago, a senior Hamas official, Fathi Hammad, made headlines for urging Palestinians to kill Jews around the world, but by the Palestinian Authority, which glorifies terrorists, naming streets and schools after them and subsidizing the families of convicted Palestinian terrorists.”

“It’s hard, obviously, to judge a series by a brief trailer,” said Levin, “but if the teaser accurately forecasts what’s to come, there will be valid concerns about how the tragic events of 2014 are depicted. Hopefully, the series will not replicate the problems of the trailer.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.