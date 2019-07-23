Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pew Survey Underlines Awareness, Understanding of Other Religions Among US Jews

Leading UK Jewish Group: ‘No Confidence’ in Corbyn’s Pledge to Bounce Antisemites From Labour Party

Families of Soldiers Missing Since 2014 Gaza War Hold Alternative Memorial Service, Slam Netanyahu

Israeli Envoy Reveals Iran-Hezbollah Weapons Smuggling Routes Into Lebanon at UN Security Council Meeting

What to Do After ‘Slaughter the Jews’ is Spray-Painted in Arabic on Part of the Western Wall?

Israel’s Under-20 Basketball Team Takes Home European Title for Second Year in a Row

Iran’s Ability to Influence Oil Market is Limited: US’s Perry

Murderer of Israeli Soldier Ronen Lubarsky Gets Life Sentence

Trump to Visit Israel in January to Mark 75th Year of Auschwitz Liberation

Kabul Seeks Clarification on Trump Talk of Wiping Out Afghanistan

July 23, 2019 10:22 am
0

British Jews Give Thumbs Up to New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

British PM Boris Johnson at the London headquarters of The Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville.

British Jewish organizations welcomed the country’s new Conservative Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to his first day in office with warm statements of support.

“We wish Boris Johnson every success as Prime Minister at this critical time for our country,” Marie van der Zyl  — President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews — said in a statement on Tuesday. “We have had a long and positive relationship with Mr Johnson as both Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary and we look forward to this continuing as he enters Downing Street.”

A statement from Conservative Friends of Israel emphasized Johnson’s sympathy for the Jewish state.

“CFI would like to warmly congratulate Boris Johnson on becoming the UK’s next Prime Minister,” the group said in a statement. “From his refusal to boycott Israeli goods in his time as Mayor of London, through to his instrumental role as Foreign Secretary in both the landmark Balfour Declaration celebrations and the first-ever official Royal visit to Israel, Boris has a long history of standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel and the Jewish community.”

Related coverage

July 23, 2019 4:00 pm
0

Pew Survey Underlines Awareness, Understanding of Other Religions Among US Jews

Jews are the most theologically literate group in America when it comes to knowledge of world religions in general, a...

 The statement concluded: “Mr Johnson continued to display his resolute support throughout the Leadership Contest, with a memorable hustings event with CFI and an excellent letter penned to CFI’s supporters reiterating his deep support for Israel and pledging to be a ‘champion for Jews in Britain and around the world.’ CFI looks forward to working with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his new Government to take the deep UK-Israel relationship from strength to strength.”

Johnson, who replaces Theresa May as Prime Minister after winning the election to replace her as leader of the governing Conservative Party,  pledged on Tuesday to reunite the country, defeat Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in an eventual election and deliver on Brexit — the UK’s departure from the European Union — by the deadline of Oct. 31.

A host of Israeli politicians including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter to offer Johnson their congratulations.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.