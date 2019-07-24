Thursday, July 25th | 22 Tammuz 5779

July 24, 2019 10:34 am
Iran Defense Minister Claims No Iranian Drone Has Been Downed

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin.

No Iranian drone has been brought down, the ISNA news agency quoted Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami on Wednesday as saying, after the US military said it had taken action against two Iranian drones in the past week.

The United States said last Thursday that a Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.

On Tuesday, the US military said one of its ships had taken defensive action against a second Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not see the drone go into the water.

“We showed the body of the (US) drone that we brought down,” Hatami said, according to ISNA. “If anyone claims they brought down our drone, show it. No drone from the Islamic Republic of Iran has been brought down.”

