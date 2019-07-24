Wednesday, July 24th | 21 Tammuz 5779

July 24, 2019 6:38 am
0

Israel’s Wix.com Second-Quarter Profit Up, Raises 2019 Revenue Outlook

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of website-designer firm Wix.com is seen at a high-tech park in Beersheba, southern Israel, Aug. 28, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported higher profit in the second quarter and raised its revenue forecast for 2019.

It reported on Wednesday quarterly net profit of 34 cents a share excluding one-time items, compared with 29 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 27% to $185.4 million.

Israel-based Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis.

Wix raised its 2019 revenue forecast to $761-$765 million from a previous forecast of $758-$763 million. This is up 26-27% from 2018.

For the third quarter it estimates revenue of $196-$198 million, up 26-27% from a year earlier.

