New Jersey Rep. Gottheimer, Elan Carr, Local Leaders Stand Up to Antisemitism

JNS.org – US Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr, local elected officials and members of Jewish community groups called for comprehensive support in combating antisemitism in New Jersey, throughout the United States and abroad.

New Jersey ranked third in the nation in antisemitic incidents in 2018 by the Anti-Defamation League.

At the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, Gottheimer, Carr and others spoke about growing antisemitism worldwide, as well as ways that Congress and the US State Department are working together to address this ongoing domestic and international matter.

Gottheimer also highlighted ongoing work in Congress to support a two-state solution and oppose the anti-Israel BDS movement.

The US House of Representatives will vote Tuesday evening on an anti-BDS resolution, which advanced out of the Foreign Affairs Committee last week and also reaffirms support for the Jewish state. It was introduced by Reps. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Ann Wagner (R-Mo.). It currently has 349 co-sponsors: 175 Republicans and 174 Democrats.

“We are also here today because the increase in antisemitic incidents here at home also mimics an alarming, larger worldwide trend,” said Gottheimer. “To put it lightly, I think it’s fair to say that we are living in tumultuous times. Antisemitism is on rise here at home and around the world.”

“We rededicate ourselves to addressing this scourge, in all its forms—to never forget, but more: to never accept—never accept hatred, bigotry and antisemitism in all its forms,” he continued. “That is why I have spoken out so strongly here in my community and, repeatedly, in the halls of Congress. Because one-off incidents become trends which turn into accepted behavior, and, if we are not vigilant, turn even more evil and violent.”

Gottheimer has been one of the most outspoken Democratic members in Congress when it comes to calling out fellow party members, in particular Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), for antisemitic remarks.

“Josh Gottheimer has been not just an ally on this combating antisemitism, he’s been a champion on this issue. There is nobody who is more eloquent, more determined, and who leads more effectively on this issue,” said Carr. “And that’s why when I had the chance to come here and speak at this event, I didn’t walk, I ran. Whether it comes to calling out and recognizing the importance of fighting antisemitism abroad, for his support of the State of Israel, for calling out antisemitism here in the United States, Josh is a leader.”