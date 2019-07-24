Thursday, July 25th | 22 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iowa White Supremacist Sympathizer Arrested for Phone and Email Threats Against NYC Jewish Group

Former Israeli PM Olmert Cancels Trip to Switzerland Over Fear of War Crimes Arrest

Former SS Soldier and Unrepentant Nazi Karl Munter Faces Trial in Germany for Holocaust Denial

Prominent Israelis Call for Residency Permit to Be Granted to Palestinian Who Has Faced Persecution for Helping Jewish Children After Terror Attack

Legal Action Prompts Google to Block Antisemitic Content in Spain

US House Passes Bill to Sanction International Support for Palestinian Terror Groups

UK Actor Daniel Radcliffe Explores Jewish Roots on BBC Show ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Pakistan Remands Militant Accused of Mumbai Attacks for 14 Days

Israel’s Netanyahu Hails US House’s Passage of Anti-BDS Bill: ‘It Is Right, It Is Correct, and It Is Very Helpful’

US House Overwhelmingly Condemns the BDS Movement, Affirms Support for Israel

July 24, 2019 12:54 pm
0

US House Passes Bill to Sanction International Support for Palestinian Terror Groups

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Hamas supporters take part in a rally celebrating the 30th anniversary of the group’s founding, in Gaza City, Dec. 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation requiring the American government to sanction international entities that provide support to the Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist groups.

With Tueday’s approval, the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act of 2019 will now go on to the Senate for consideration.

Introduced by Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fl) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), the aim of the legislation is to prevent Hamas, PIJ and their various affiliates from accessing their “international support networks.”

The legislation also targets the practice of both terrorist groups of smuggling weapons under the cover of medicines and other forms of humanitarian aid.

Related coverage

July 24, 2019 5:04 pm
0

Iowa White Supremacist Sympathizer Arrested for Phone and Email Threats Against NYC Jewish Group

A 31-year-old Iowa man could face up to five years in prison following his arrest  for making violent phone and...

Mast said in a statement that the passage of the bill was “good news,” paving the way for “serious sanctions on anyone that assists Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad or their affiliates.”

Said Mast: “These sanctions send a strong message: the United States will not tolerate anybody who supports these radical Islamic terrorists. Period.”

Gottheimer said he was “proud that the House passed our bipartisan legislation today to impose strong sanctions on terrorists including Hamas and PIJ.”

The New Jersey congressman added in a statement: “The Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act will strengthen existing sanctions to weaken these terrorist groups that threaten our ally Israel, undermine peace, and further destabilize the Middle East. I now urge our colleagues in the Senate to act swiftly and stand up to terror.”

The act was among 23 bills that came before the House for voting on Tuesday. Also approved in the same session was a bill introduced by Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Il) that opposes the “Global BDS Movement” and expresses support for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.