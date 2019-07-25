Holocaust-Denying Poster Placed on Jewish Heritage Museum in Cleveland

A poster denying the Holocaust was placed outside a Jewish museum in suburban Cleveland, Ohio.

According to The Vindicator, the poster read, “Holocaust=Fake News,” and was posted on an electronic sign outside the Malz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood last week.

It also read, “Brought to you by your local Stormer book club,” referring to the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

“Daily Stormer” is also a direct translation of the name Der Sturmer, a notoriously antisemitic Nazi-era newspaper in Germany.

Dahlia Fisher, the spokeswoman for the museum, said the institution was taking steps to boost security following the incident.

Police are investigating the case as a hate crime, and Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said that similar posters had been found elsewhere in Ohio.