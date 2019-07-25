Shin Bet: Iranian-Led Network Tried to Recruit Operatives in Israel Via Facebook

JNS.org – A Syrian-based terrorist network that tried to recruit Israelis and Palestinians on behalf of Iranian intelligence was uncovered recently, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency revealed on Wednesday.

The network was run by a Syrian figure called Abu Jihad, who together with Iranian officials used fake Facebook profiles to make initial contact with potential recruits.

After a successful contact was made, newly recruited operatives were tasked with collecting intelligence on military installations and other sensitive sites, as well as on hospitals and police stations.

According to the information released by the Shin Bet, the Syrian and Iranian leaders of the network had begun taking concrete steps towards carrying out attacks.

The Shin Bet noted that the overwhelming majority of Israelis became suspicious when contacted and refused to join the network.