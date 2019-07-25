Swiss Accelerator Kickstart Selects Three Cybersecurity Israeli Startups for Fourth Cohort

CTech – Zurich-based startup accelerator Kickstart announced Thursday the 48 startups it has selected for its fourth cohort, three of which are Israeli cybersecurity companies. The three Israeli companies are Tel Aviv and New York-headquartered Illusive Networks; Tel Aviv and London-based Kovrr, incorporated as myDRO Products; and Herzliya-based XM Cyber, co-founded by retired Mossad director Tamir Pardo.

As part of the program, selected startups will be flown to Switzerland to receive mentorship and training by companies including Coca Cola Switzerland, Credit Suisse, and PricewaterhouseCoopers Switzerland.