UK Jewish Leader Welcomes Appointment of ‘Many Firm Friends’ to New PM Johnson’s Cabinet

A top UK Jewish group on Thursday welcomed the slew of cabinet appointments made by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We are very pleased to see many firm friends of the community taking their places on the front bench,” Marie van der Zyl — president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews — stated.

Johnson, head of the Conservative Party, took office on Thursday, replacing Theresa May, who resigned over her failure to effectively handle the Brexit issue.

Van der Zyl noted, “We had a good relationship with Theresa May’s team, and look forward to continuing to advance the interests of the community with our many longstanding friends in Boris Johnson’s new government.”

Earlier this week, van der Zyl said, “We wish Boris Johnson every success as prime minister at this critical time for our country. We have had a long and positive relationship with Mr. Johnson as both mayor of London and foreign secretary and we look forward to this continuing as he enters Downing Street.”