Friday, July 26th | 23 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Brazil Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Iran Grain Vessels

Amid Threats of Far-Right Hooligan Violence, Maccabi Haifa Fans Watch Team Lose to French Side RC Strasbourg

UK Jewish Leader Welcomes Appointment of ‘Many Firm Friends’ to New PM Johnson’s Cabinet

Notorious Antisemite Louis Farrakhan Falsely Claims Talmud Permits Sex Crimes

Production Begins on New Israeli TV Series ‘Valley of Tears,’ Set Against Yom Kippur War

Israeli Ambassador in Finland ‘Astonished’ by Ongoing Neo-Nazi Vandalism of Helsinki Embassy

Holocaust-Denying Poster Placed on Jewish Heritage Museum in Cleveland

Nikki Haley Blasts UN Council for Condemning Israel’s Record on Women’s Rights

At US Department of Education, Kenneth Marcus Tackles Antisemitism in All Its Varied Forms

House Passes Bills Enhancing US-Israel Ties, Sanctioning Support for Palestinian Terror Groups

July 25, 2019 10:16 am
0

UN Nuclear Watchdog Appoints Romanian Diplomat Feruta as Interim Chief

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Leonhard Foeger.

Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta will head the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) until member states agree on a permanent successor to deceased Director General Yukiya Amano, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said on Thursday.

The IAEA announced on Monday that Amano had died, leaving the agency with a leadership vacuum at a time of rising tensions between Iran and the West following Washington’s decision last year to quit a 2015 international deal that curbed Tehran’s nuclear program in return for an easing of economic sanctions.

US President Donald Trump has reimposed sanctions on Iran and the fate of the landmark deal, which the IAEA has been overseeing, is unclear.

“The Board of Governors has decided to designate Mr Cornel Feruta as acting Director General until a Director General assumes office,” the IAEA said on Thursday.

Related coverage

July 25, 2019 4:58 pm
0

Brazil Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Iran Grain Vessels

Brazil's top court on Thursday ordered state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to refuel two Iranian grain vessels stranded on...

However, the political backdrop means that negotiations on who will become permanent IAEA chief are likely to be difficult. The Director General is appointed by the agency’s 35-nation board of governors for four years.

The candidate must be approved by the General Conference. Its regular annual meeting will be held September 16-20.

The UN agency did not lay out a timeframe for naming a permanent successor to Amano.

Feruta, the agency’s chief coordinator who was effectively Amano’s chief of staff, has been mentioned by diplomats as a likely candidate for the top job.

He has supported the Iran deal in the past, saying last year that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) had improved access to Iran significantly.

Another potential candidate is Argentina’s ambassador to the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, though others could enter the fray.

While each candidate will have his or her own management style, it is widely expected that there will be no major change in the agency’s handling of its most high-profile issues, including Iran and a potential return to North Korea, which expelled IAEA inspectors in 2009.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.