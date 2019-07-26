Friday, July 26th | 23 Tammuz 5779

July 26, 2019 10:09 am
CNN Photo Editor Resigns After Antisemitic Tweets Come to Light

avatar by JNS.org

CNN logo. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – A CNN photo editor resigned on Thursday evening after antisemitic tweets of his resurfaced, with one calling Jews “pigs” in the aftermath of a 2011 Palestinian bombing at a crowded Jerusalem bus station (two, not four, people were killed, along with 39 others injured).

Mohammed Elshamy, 25, joined the cable-news network in January.

“The network has accepted the resignation of a photo editor, who joined CNN earlier this year, after antisemitic statements he’d made in 2011 came to light,” said network spokesperson Matt Dornic. “CNN is committed to maintaining a workplace in which every employee feels safe, secure and free from discrimination regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion.”

Republican operative Arthur Schwartz first exposed the tweets on Thursday.

In another 2011 tweet, Elshamy posted, “Israel is the main enemy for the people of Egypt and shall always remain rulers who lick Jewish legs.”

Between 2010 and 2012, Elshamy’s antisemitic posts have included tweets such as “HAMAS HAMAS HAMAS #Anti-Israel #Gaza #Palestine #Hamas”; “So telling us a fake story about nearly being killed should we cry or something? #Israel #Netanyahu #fail”; “The idiot is breaking my heart while talking about Holocaust :’(#Israel #S***Israel #OMAK“; “#Netanyahu is a JOKE #Israel”; and “Despite everything happening now in Egypt. I’m proud of the army generation that liberated us from the Zionist pigs @ 6 october 1973 #israel.”

Elshamy’s Twitter account is currently private.

