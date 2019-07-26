Friday, July 26th | 23 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian President Rouhani Assails ‘Usurper Zionist Regime’ While Defending 2015 Nuclear Deal

ADL Survey Uncovers Widespread Racism and Harassment in Online Gaming World

Nasrallah Denies Hezbollah Using Beirut Port to Smuggle in Iranian Weapons

New York Rabbis Join Call for for Congressional Investigation Into Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Living Freely in Jordan

Israeli Army Vet and Mother of Two Chases Down Flasher Near Boston

Denmark Backs Britain’s Proposed Hormuz Naval Mission

Former Execs, Directors, to Pay Teva $50 Million for Part in Bribery Damages

Abbas Announces Cancellation of All Agreements Between PA and Israel

A Third of Serious Cyberattacks in Israel in the Past Year Went Unreported, Report Says

Two Israeli Men Shot Dead in Apparent Mexico City Shopping Mall Hit

July 26, 2019 1:38 pm
0

Israeli Army Vet and Mother of Two Chases Down Flasher Near Boston

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A still image of the suspected flasher. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a man who indecently exposed himself to a female jogger near Boston last week.

The incident took place around 7:30 a.m. on July 18 on Memorial Drive near Vassar Street in Cambridge.

Local media outlets quoted the victim, Aia, a 33-year-old ex-Israeli military officer and mother of two, as recalling, “It was not his lucky day cause I decided that’s just not going to happen and I decided to chase him.”

Aia caught up with the man and held him down, but he was able to escape as she called the police.

“When I was holding him down he was terrified, he was really, really scared,” she said. “At least four people went by, nobody reacted, nobody did anything. I’m holding the guy down, nobody is doing anything.”

She stated, “Where I come from and how I grew up, we don’t just walk by. We don’t just ignore it, because I have a daughter and it could be my daughter next to him and she’s not going to be that. If you want to call it bravery for what I did, yeah, it’s for the ones after me.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Department at 617-727-6780.

Watch a video showing a portion of the incident (after the indecent exposure) below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.