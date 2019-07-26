Israeli Army Vet and Mother of Two Chases Down Flasher Near Boston

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a man who indecently exposed himself to a female jogger near Boston last week.

The incident took place around 7:30 a.m. on July 18 on Memorial Drive near Vassar Street in Cambridge.

Local media outlets quoted the victim, Aia, a 33-year-old ex-Israeli military officer and mother of two, as recalling, “It was not his lucky day cause I decided that’s just not going to happen and I decided to chase him.”

Aia caught up with the man and held him down, but he was able to escape as she called the police.

“When I was holding him down he was terrified, he was really, really scared,” she said. “At least four people went by, nobody reacted, nobody did anything. I’m holding the guy down, nobody is doing anything.”

She stated, “Where I come from and how I grew up, we don’t just walk by. We don’t just ignore it, because I have a daughter and it could be my daughter next to him and she’s not going to be that. If you want to call it bravery for what I did, yeah, it’s for the ones after me.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Department at 617-727-6780.

Watch a video showing a portion of the incident (after the indecent exposure) below: