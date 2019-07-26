Nasrallah Denies Hezbollah Using Beirut Port to Smuggle in Iranian Weapons

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah denied on Friday an Israeli claim that his organization was smuggling Iranian weapons into Lebanon via the Port of Beirut.

Earlier this week, Israeli UN envoy Danny Danon revealed evidence to the Security Council showing how Iran was using civilian transport routes to supply its Lebanon-based Shi’a proxy.

On Friday, Nasrallah called Danon’s presentation “baseless,” asserting it was meant to “lay the groundwork for Israel to take over operations at seaports and airports and achieve what it was unable to do in the Second Lebanon War.”

In response, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said, “Nasrallah is under great pressure due to economic distress and talk in Lebanon that he is using civilian infrastructure in Lebanon for military purposes. Now he has chosen to deny the charge about the use of the Port of Beirut to bring in equipment for his missile project.”

“The residents of Lebanon know very well that Nasrallah is lying,” he added. “When we assign blame, it is based on facts, as we’ve proven in the past, regarding the tunnels [under the Israel-Lebanon border] and the Beirut Airport. It will be the same this time.”