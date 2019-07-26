Saturday, July 27th | 24 Tammuz 5779

July 26, 2019 9:51 am
Orthodox Woman to Lead National Security Agency’s New Cybersecurity Division

Anne Neuberger. Photo: National Security Agency.

JNS.org – An Orthodox Jewish woman has been picked to lead the National Security Agency’s new Cybersecurity Directorate, effective Oct. 1.

Anne Neuberger, a 10-year NSA veteran who lives in Baltimore, helped found the US Cyber Command, where she was chief risk officer and headed the agency’s security initiative during the 2018 midterm elections.

The 43-year-old is from the heavily Jewish Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, where she went to Bais Yaakov Jewish day school for girls.

Neuberger graduated from Touro College in New York and Columbia University business school. She was in the White House Fellows program.

July 26, 2019 4:28 pm
She will be one of the highest-ranking women at the NSA since “Ann Caracristi was named deputy director in 1980,” reported The Wall Street Journal.

“You need to assess the risk of doing and the risk of not doing, as well,” Neuberger told the outlet. “If you only assess the risk of not doing, you end up behind the bunkers and not engaging in the fight.’’

Neuberger will report directly to NSA Director General Paul Nakasone.

