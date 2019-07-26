Saturday, July 27th | 24 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian President Rouhani Assails ‘Usurper Zionist Regime’ While Defending 2015 Nuclear Deal

ADL Survey Uncovers Widespread Racism and Harassment in Online Gaming World

Nasrallah Denies Hezbollah Using Beirut Port to Smuggle in Iranian Weapons

New York Rabbis Join Call for Congressional Investigation Into Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Living Freely in Jordan

Israeli Army Vet and Mother of Two Chases Down Flasher Near Boston

Denmark Backs Britain’s Proposed Hormuz Naval Mission

Former Execs, Directors, to Pay Teva $50 Million for Part in Bribery Damages

Abbas Announces Cancellation of All Agreements Between PA and Israel

A Third of Serious Cyberattacks in Israel in the Past Year Went Unreported, Report Says

Two Israeli Men Shot Dead in Apparent Mexico City Shopping Mall Hit

July 26, 2019 10:22 am
0

UN Says Syria Airstrikes Killed at Least 100 Civilians in Past 10 Days

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A White Helmets member uses a saw on rubble after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria, on July 16, 2019. Photo: White Helmets / Social media via Reuters.

Airstrikes by the Syrian government and its allies on schools, hospitals, markets and bakeries have killed at least 103 civilians in the past 10 days, including 26 children, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

“These are civilian objects, and it seems highly unlikely, given the persistent pattern of such attacks, that they are all being hit by accident,” Bachelet said, adding that the rising toll had been met with “apparent international indifference.”

The government began its offensive against the rebel enclave in northwest Syria, the last area of active insurgent opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, at the end of April, saying it was responding to violations of a truce.

Idlib and surrounding areas of the northwest were included in a “de-escalation” deal last year between Assad’s main ally Russia and Turkey, which backs some rebel groups, to reduce warfare and bombardment.

Related coverage

July 26, 2019 4:28 pm
0

Iranian President Rouhani Assails ‘Usurper Zionist Regime’ While Defending 2015 Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has defended the July 2015 nuclear deal reached in Geneva between the Tehran regime, the United...

Over the past three months, the offensive has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes or temporary shelters to seek refuge near the border with Turkey and has killed hundreds of civilians, according to war monitoring groups.

Both the Syrian government and its Russian ally, whose air power has been critical to Damascus’ military gains in recent years, deny targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.