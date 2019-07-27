Sunday, July 28th | 25 Tammuz 5779

July 27, 2019 1:57 pm
0

Palestinians Throw Explosives, Hand Grenades During Gaza Border Riots

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinians burn tires to throw over the Gaza border into Israel on May 4, 2018, as part of weekly riots led by Hamas since March 30. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Thousands of Palestinian rioted along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday, and the Israeli army said some in the crowd hurled explosive devices and grenades toward the border fence in the southern Gaza Strip.

The riots are part of the Hamas-controlled “Great March of Return,” which has seen ongoing violence along the border for more than a year.

One military vehicle was reported damaged, though no soldiers were hurt.

A military spokeswoman said troops responded with riot dispersal means and opened fire in accordance with standard operating procedures.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said one Palestinian was killed and 40 others were wounded throughout the day.

It was the first fatality in a few weeks, with Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations working to keep the border calm.

Gaza officials say about 210 Palestinians have been killed since the weekly protests began more than a year ago. In that time an Israeli soldier was also shot dead by a Palestinian sniper along the frontier and another was killed during an undercover raid into Gaza.

Multiple attempts by Palestinian terrorists to infiltrate Israel under cover of the riots have occurred.

