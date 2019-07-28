Monday, July 29th | 26 Tammuz 5779

Iran Says a European Naval Coalition for Gulf Would Send Hostile Message: Fars

July 28, 2019 8:39 pm
Iran Says a European Naval Coalition for Gulf Would Send Hostile Message: Fars

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed.

European countries forming a naval coalition for the Gulf would send a hostile message, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

France, Italy and Denmark gave initial support for a British plan for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, proposed after Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker, three senior EU diplomats said last week.

“What you’ve heard, that they want to send a European fleet to the Persian Gulf sends a hostile message, is provocative and will increase tension,” Rabiei said.

