Monday, July 29th | 26 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Large Majority of Turks View US, Israel as ‘Biggest Threats,’ New Survey Shows

Barbara Streisand Calls Antisemitism One of Most ‘Vexxing, Terrifying Issues of Our Times’

Head of Human Rights Watch Refuses to Say Israel Has Right to Exist as Jewish State

UK Minister Confirms Existing Terror Sanctions on Hamas Will Remain in Place Post-Brexit

‘My Experience Hardly an Isolated Case,’ Victim of Antisemitic Attack in German City of Potsdam Says

The Car’s Camera Will Notify Authorities About Problems, Says Israel’s Mobileye CEO

Waze Launches New Carpool Feature in Israel

Miami Jewish Community on Edge After Shooting Outside Synagogue

Britain Tells Iran: Release Ship to ‘Come Out of the Dark’

Does Bahrain Expect Returns on Its Now-Public Association With Israel?

July 29, 2019 2:34 pm
0

Large Majority of Turks View US, Israel as ‘Biggest Threats,’ New Survey Shows

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Anti-Israel demonstrators at a protest at a July 2017 protest in Ankara. Photo: File.

The great majority of Turks see the US and Israel as the main threats to their country, a new survey of foreign policy attitudes among the Turkish public revealed on Monday.

The yearly survey conducted by Kadir Has University —  a private institution located in Istanbul — examined a number of questions, ranging from where respondents get their news from, to how they identify politically, and what they believe are the main foreign policy challenges facing Turkey.

Asked which countries posed the greatest threat to Turkey, more than 80 percent of the 1,000 respondents pointed to the US and Israel.

The US was “unreliable” according to 39.4 percent of the participants and a “colonialist country” for 22.6 percent. When asked to name the most important problem between Turkey and the US, 60.5 percent said “fight against terrorism” and 37.3 percent said “US support for the Democratic Union Party (PYD),” a Kurdish group in Syria which Turkey regards as a terrorist organization.

Related coverage

July 29, 2019 1:26 pm
0

UK Minister Confirms Existing Terror Sanctions on Hamas Will Remain in Place Post-Brexit

A top UK Jewish group praised the British government on Monday for its reassurance that sanctions on terrorist organizations, including...

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdodgan frequently assails Israel with antisemitic language and tropes, while relations between Turkey and the US are presently under strain following Ankara’s purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia.

But according to the survey, a good number of Turks remain unsure as to what the S-400 is exactly.

“50.1 percent said it is some kind of missile and 7.1 percent said it is some kind of plane,” the survey noted. “37.4 percent said they had not heard about the S-400.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.