Monday, July 29th | 26 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘My Experience Hardly an Isolated Case,’ Victim of Antisemitic Attack in Germany City of Potsdam Says

The Car’s Camera Will Notify Authorities About Problems, Says Israel’s Mobileye CEO

Waze Launches New Carpool Feature in Israel

Miami Jewish Community on Edge After Shooting Outside Synagogue

Britain Tells Iran: Release Ship to ‘Come Out of the Dark’

Does Bahrain Expect Returns on Its Now-Public Association With Israel?

Trump Rejects Racism Charge, Throws It at Black Lawmaker

No Place for Racism in the Army, Says IDF Chief of Staff

Cyprus Court Postpones Hearing in Rape Accusation Case

Arab Parties Unite Ahead of Israel’s Sept. 17 Elections

July 29, 2019 9:58 am
0

No Place for Racism in the Army, Says IDF Chief of Staff

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi meets with Ethiopian-Israeli officers, July 28, 2019. Photo: Courtesy.

JNS.org – There is no place for racism in the Israel Defense Forces, and stringent measures must be implemented to that end, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday.

Kochavi made the remarks during a meeting with 12 career soldiers hailing from Israel’s Ethiopian community, convened after the chief of staff received a letter from Ethiopian-Israeli officers and non-commissioned officers about the prevalence of racism in the army.

Attendees conveyed their personal experiences and feelings on the matter with the chief of staff.

Kochavi said that officers and commanders throughout the military must instill and strengthen the principles of tolerance and acceptance of the other, in training and study courses and via specialized educational programs on the subject.

Related coverage

July 29, 2019 11:45 am
0

The Car’s Camera Will Notify Authorities About Problems, Says Israel’s Mobileye CEO

CTech - Amnon Shashua, Mobileye’s co-founder and CEO, sees England’s roads as a training ground for the autonomous vehicle systems...

Earlier this month, mass protests across the country, sparked by the killing of an Ethiopian teen by an off-duty police officer in Haifa, turned violent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement expressing sympathy with the Ethiopian-Israeli community and acknowledging that “there are problems that need to be solved.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.