Monday, July 29th | 26 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Large Majority of Turks View US, Israel as ‘Biggest Threats,’ New Survey Shows

Barbara Streisand Calls Antisemitism One of Most ‘Vexing, Terrifying Issues of Our Times’

Head of Human Rights Watch Refuses to Say Israel Has Right to Exist as Jewish State

UK Minister Confirms Existing Terror Sanctions on Hamas Will Remain in Place Post-Brexit

‘My Experience Hardly an Isolated Case,’ Victim of Antisemitic Attack in German City of Potsdam Says

The Car’s Camera Will Notify Authorities About Problems, Says Israel’s Mobileye CEO

Waze Launches New Carpool Feature in Israel

Miami Jewish Community on Edge After Shooting Outside Synagogue

Britain Tells Iran: Release Ship to ‘Come Out of the Dark’

Does Bahrain Expect Returns on Its Now-Public Association With Israel?

July 29, 2019 11:38 am
0

Waze Launches New Carpool Feature in Israel

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Uri Levine, co-founder and president of the company that developed the Israeli traffic crowdsourcing app Waze, speaks during The Second Jerusalem International Tourism Summit. Photo: Flash 90.

CTech – Google-owned mobile navigation app developer Waze announced on Monday the release of a new carpooling feature in Israel. Drivers will now be able to invite multiple passengers to join their carpool, and if the car has at least three passengers, their route will be adjusted to include High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes. Prior to the new feature, drivers could not add additional stops and passengers once one carpool stop had been made, a Waze spokesperson said in a phone call with Calcalist Monday.

Waze’s peer-to-peer carpooling service, first launched as an Israeli pilot in July 2015, initially only allowed carpooling en route to work to avoid regulatory hurdles. The service was gradually expanded globally, and as of October, Waze Carpool is available in all 50 US states.

Until 2017, only licensed taxis were permitted to offer paid rides under Israeli law. Newer regulations legalized paid peer-to-peer rideshares under certain specific circumstances.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.