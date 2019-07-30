Tuesday, July 30th | 27 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Experts Upgrade Neo-Natal Units in Ghana, Saving 700 Babies

Top IDF Official Warns Gazans: Iran Using Hamas to Take Control of Strip

New Poll: Majority of Palestinians Oppose Outright Rejection of Trump Peace Plan

Trump Billionaire Friend Aimed to Profit From Mideast Nuclear Deal: Democrats

ADL Report Exposes Continued Sale of Far Right Hate Symbols on Amazon

Israeli Work Management Firm Monday.com Raises $150 Million

Jewish Man Shot Outside Florida Synagogue ‘Making Progress,’ Police Investigate Incident

Rivals Iran and UAE to Hold Maritime Security Talks

Shaked Shakes Up Politics Again With New Merger on Israeli Right

Swiss Funding Freeze in Wake of UNRWA Corruption Allegations Piles On Palestinian Refugee Agency’s Woes

July 30, 2019 10:41 am
0

Greenblatt: Progress Towards Israel-Palestinian Peace is Iran’s ‘Worse Nightmare’

avatar by JNS.org

US Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt at a session of the U.N. Security Council on July 23, 2019. Photo: screenshot.

JNS.org – US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said that one of the biggest challenges concerning the Mideast peace plan is making sure that Iran does not spoil the momentum.

After addressing the UN Security Council on reaching a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, he told reporters, “Even if I had a great peace plan, if we don’t figure out to make sure that Iran doesn’t spoil it, how much success are we really going to have?”

He added that peace between Israel and the Palestinians is Iran’s “worst nightmare.”

Greenblatt is convinced that both the Palestinians and Israelis want the decades of conflict to end, according to Fox News.

Related coverage

July 30, 2019 12:02 pm
0

Trump Billionaire Friend Aimed to Profit From Mideast Nuclear Deal: Democrats

Tom Barrack, a billionaire friend of US President Donald Trump, pursued a plan to buy Westinghouse Electric Corp even as...

“In the last two-and-a-half years, I’ve met so many ordinary Palestinians,” he said. “They want better lives. I’m not saying they don’t want many of the aspirations that they have been promised. But they are just as talented as Israelis, just as eager to have successful lives like Israelis, and I believe that when they see the plan they will realize what lies ahead, what many benefits they can get from the plan. The Israeli side is the same. They just want to live safely and securely. They already have a great economy. They are frustrated, [and] they are skeptical just like the Palestinians.”

He added that he is confident the Palestinian leadership will eventually be more supportive of the peace process and see that the US administration’s plans are in their interest.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.