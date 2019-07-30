New Poll: Majority of Palestinians Oppose Outright Rejection of Trump Peace Plan

A majority of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip oppose their leadership’s preemptive rejection of the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, according to the results of a new poll that were published on Monday by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

The Palestine Center for Public Opinion survey found that only around 1/3 of Palestinians felt that the PA should “reject the plan now.”

Also, 86% of Gazans and 61% of West Bankers agreed with the following statement: “Arab states should take a more active role in Palestinian-Israeli peacemaking, offering both sides incentive to take more moderate positions.”

However, a strong plurality of Palestinians called last month’s regional economic workshop in Bahrain a “bad idea.”

The poll also revealed that nearly nine out of ten Palestinians held a negative view of US President Donald Trump.