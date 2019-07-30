Wednesday, July 31st | 28 Tammuz 5779

July 30, 2019 12:54 pm
New Poll: Majority of Palestinians Oppose Outright Rejection of Trump Peace Plan

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at the ‘Peace to Prosperity’ conference in Manama, Bahrain, June 25, 2019. Photo: Peace to Prosperity Workshop / Handout via Reuters.

A majority of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip oppose their leadership’s preemptive rejection of the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, according to the results of a new poll that were published on Monday by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

The Palestine Center for Public Opinion survey found that only around 1/3 of Palestinians felt that the PA should “reject the plan now.”

Also, 86% of Gazans and 61% of West Bankers agreed with the following statement: “Arab states should take a more active role in Palestinian-Israeli peacemaking, offering both sides incentive to take more moderate positions.”

However, a strong plurality of Palestinians called last month’s regional economic workshop in Bahrain a “bad idea.”

The poll also revealed that nearly nine out of ten Palestinians held a negative view of US President Donald Trump.

