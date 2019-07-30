Tuesday, July 30th | 27 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Poll: Majority of Palestinians Oppose Outright Rejection of Trump Peace Plan

Trump Billionaire Friend Aimed to Profit From Mideast Nuclear Deal: Democrats

ADL Report Exposes Continued Sale of Far Right Hate Symbols on Amazon

Israeli Work Management Firm Monday.com Raises $150 Million

Jewish Man Shot Outside Florida Synagogue ‘Making Progress,’ Police Investigate Incident

Rivals Iran and UAE to Hold Maritime Security Talks

Shaked Shakes Up Politics Again With New Merger on Israeli Right

Swiss Funding Freeze in Wake of UNRWA Corruption Allegations Piles On Palestinian Refugee Agency’s Woes

Lebanon Festival Cancels Mashrou’ Leila Show After Religious Pressure

Ocasio-Cortez Signs Onto Omar’s Pro-BDS Resolution

July 30, 2019 6:04 am
0

Senate Fails to Override Trump Vetoes of Bills Stopping Saudi Weapons Sales

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are seen during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Marcos Brindicci.

The US Senate on Monday failed to override President Donald Trump’s vetoes of legislation passed by Congress that would have blocked the sales of certain weapons to Saudi Arabia.

In the first of three separate efforts to overturn the Republican president’s vetoes, supporters failed by a vote of 45-40, well short of the two-thirds needed. Five of the chamber’s 53 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to override Trump.

The vote tallies were similar in the two subsequent roll-call votes to override vetoes of legislation blocking additional weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

In May, the Trump administration said it would go ahead with more than $8 billion in military sales, sidestepping a congressional review process.

Related coverage

July 30, 2019 12:02 pm
0

Trump Billionaire Friend Aimed to Profit From Mideast Nuclear Deal: Democrats

Tom Barrack, a billionaire friend of US President Donald Trump, pursued a plan to buy Westinghouse Electric Corp even as...

The legislation would have blocked the sale of Raytheon Co precision-guided munitions and related equipment.

Congress’ effort was aimed at attempting to pressure the Saudi government to improve its human rights record and do more to avoid civilian casualties in a war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead an air campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Congressional sentiment toward Saudi Arabia worsened after the murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident, at a Saudi consulate in Turkey last year.

Trump has argued that cutting off the Saudi weapons sales would weaken US relations with a longtime ally and hurt US competitiveness.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.