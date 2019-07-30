Wednesday, July 31st | 28 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Experts Upgrade Neo-Natal Units in Ghana, Saving 700 Babies

Top IDF Official Warns Gazans: Iran Using Hamas to Take Control of Strip

New Poll: Majority of Palestinians Oppose Outright Rejection of Trump Peace Plan

Trump Billionaire Friend Aimed to Profit From Mideast Nuclear Deal: Democrats

ADL Report Exposes Continued Sale of Far Right Hate Symbols on Amazon

Israeli Work Management Firm Monday.com Raises $150 Million

Jewish Man Shot Outside Florida Synagogue ‘Making Progress,’ Police Investigate Incident

Rivals Iran and UAE to Hold Maritime Security Talks

Shaked Shakes Up Politics Again With New Merger on Israeli Right

Swiss Funding Freeze in Wake of UNRWA Corruption Allegations Piles On Palestinian Refugee Agency’s Woes

July 30, 2019 10:15 am
0

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Completes Public Stage of Offering

avatar by Raheli Bindman / CTech

A man enters the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Jan. 29, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner.

CTech – The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has completed the public stage of its stock offering on Monday. The general public was offered stock worth NIS 23 million (approximately $6.5 million) with a cap of NIS 30,000 (approximately $8,500) per investor. The public stage, conducted through brokers and bank consultants, saw participation from over 1,000 private investors, the underwriters told Calcalist.

Earlier on Monday, Calcalist reported, citing people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, that TASE closed the institutional pricing stage of the 31.7 percent stake offered with demand outstripping supply by five.

TASE will begin trading at a market capitalization of NIS 710 million (approximately $201.8 million) in August. The exchange will receive about NIS 35 million (approximately $9.4 million) from the sale, half of the additional profit above the original NIS 550 million (approximately $156 million) valuation made by the four funds that acquired recently sold stake in 2018 — Australian superannuation fund Sunsuper, Santa Monica-based Dalton Investments, New York-headquartered investment bank Moelis & Company, and Denmark-based Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.