July 31, 2019 1:24 pm
Amazon to Buy Israeli Startup E8 Storage: Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A sign for Amazon fulfillment is seen at the fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, April 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne / File.

E-commerce giant Amazon has agreed to buy Israeli storage technology startup E8 Storage, Israeli financial media reported on Wednesday.

The Globes news website and other leading financial media outlets reported that E8 Storage’s employees will join Amazon Web Services development center in Tel Aviv following the acquisition.

Globes said the deal values E8 Storage at $50-$60 million.

Spokespeople for Amazon, Amazon Web Services and E8 Storage could not be immediately reached for comment.

E8 Storage, according to its Twitter account, provides flash storage with a rack-scale architecture for the enterprise and software-defined cloud.

