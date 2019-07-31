Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Agrees With Claim That There Are ‘White Supremacist Jews’

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York agreed on Tuesday with an interviewer’s claim that there were “white supremacist Jews” who aligned with “racism.”

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking with Ebro Darden on his hip-hop radio show “Ebro in the Morning.”

According to Fox News, Darden remarked, “How do you have white supremacist Jews?”

“How do you have these individuals who are legit aligning with racism and white supremacy, but they’re Jewish?” he asked. “It’s something that most people can’t wrap their brains around. But it’s a real thing.”

He then asserted, “What’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it’s very, very, deep, it is very, very, criminal, and it is very, very unjust.”

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to agree wholeheartedly with these claims, saying, “Absolutely.”

She also seemed to dismiss Jewish claims of antisemitism, saying, “Criticizing the occupation doesn’t make you anti-Israel, frankly.”

“It doesn’t mean that you are against the existence of a nation,” she continued. “It means that you believe in human rights, and it’s about making sure that Palestinian human rights are equal to Israeli human rights, and there are a lot of troubling things happening there.”

She then endorsed Palestinian mob violence, stating, “I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people, because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized — once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right?”