Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to Hold Public Event in Tel Aviv

CTech – Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will hold an open-to-the-public event in Tel Aviv on August 14 during a family visit to Israel. The event is dedicated to the launch of the local office of Sandberg’s organization Lean In, which is focused on promoting gender equality in the workforce.

At the event, Sandberg will be speaking to Rachel Ben Shoshe, who heads Lean In’s local office. The conversation will focus solely on the organization’s activities, Ben Shoshe said Wednesday in a phone interview with Calcalist. A Q&A will take place following the talk.

Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008, after working for Google and the US Department of the Treasury.