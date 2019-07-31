Germany Disciplines Several Diplomats for ‘Liking’ Anti-Israel Tweets

JNS.org – Germany’s Foreign Ministry has disciplined the head of Germany’s mission in the Palestinian territories, Christian Clages, and others after anti-Israel tweets were “liked” by the mission’s official Twitter account, @GerRepRamallah.

Social media guidance sent to the country’s diplomatic posts stated “that even ‘likes’ are understood as expressions of opinion of the German government” and now mandates the consent of two people.

The ministry said it “publicly made it clear the contents of the tweets concerned are unacceptable, contradict the attitude of the German government, and are not tolerated.”