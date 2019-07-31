Wednesday, July 31st | 28 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif

Veteran US Pollster Frank Luntz Recalls New British PM Boris Johnson’s Passionate Defense of Israel at Oxford Debate

Number of Antisemitic Outrages in UK Continues to Climb in 2019, New Security Report Reveals

Israeli Company Announces Successful Trial of Radiation Vaccine

Avis Enlists Israeli Startup to Turn Rental Car Data Into Cash

Amazon to Buy Israeli Startup E8 Storage: Media

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Agrees With Claim That There Are ‘White Supremacist Jews’

Netherlands Becomes Second Country to Suspend UNRWA Funding Over Corruption Allegations Against Palestinian Refugee Agency

Iran Says It’s Prepared for Dialogue if Saudi Arabia Also Ready

Swiss Post and Israel Post Partner to Scout for Israeli Startups

July 31, 2019 10:02 am
0

Germany Disciplines Several Diplomats for ‘Liking’ Anti-Israel Tweets

avatar by JNS.org

Twitter graphic. Photo: edar/Pixabay.

JNS.org – Germany’s Foreign Ministry has disciplined the head of Germany’s mission in the Palestinian territories, Christian Clages, and others after anti-Israel tweets were “liked” by the mission’s official Twitter account, @GerRepRamallah.

Social media guidance sent to the country’s diplomatic posts stated “that even ‘likes’ are understood as expressions of opinion of the German government” and now mandates the consent of two people.

The ministry said it “publicly made it clear the contents of the tweets concerned are unacceptable, contradict the attitude of the German government, and are not tolerated.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.