Wednesday, July 31st | 28 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif

Veteran US Pollster Frank Luntz Recalls New British PM Boris Johnson’s Passionate Defense of Israel at Oxford Debate

Number of Antisemitic Outrages in UK Continues to Climb in 2019, New Security Report Reveals

Israeli Company Announces Successful Trial of Radiation Vaccine

Avis Enlists Israeli Startup to Turn Rental Car Data Into Cash

Amazon to Buy Israeli Startup E8 Storage: Media

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Agrees With Claim That There Are ‘White Supremacist Jews’

Netherlands Becomes Second Country to Suspend UNRWA Funding Over Corruption Allegations Against Palestinian Refugee Agency

Iran Says It’s Prepared for Dialogue if Saudi Arabia Also Ready

Swiss Post and Israel Post Partner to Scout for Israeli Startups

July 31, 2019 9:57 am
0

IDF Discovers Pipe Bomb Before Arrival of 1,200 Jewish Worshippers to Joseph’s Tomb

avatar by JNS.org

Jewish men pray at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem/Nablus on July 4, 2011. Believed to be the final resting place of the biblical patriarch Joseph, the area continually draws worshippers, who are often met by violence. Photo: Yaakov Naumi/Flash90.

JNS.org – A terror attack near Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem/Nablus was averted overnight on Monday by the Israel Defense Forces, which neutralized a pipe bomb discovered prior to the arrival of 1,2000 Jewish worshipers who came to offer prayers at the grave of the biblical patriarch Joseph.

The event, which was secured by IDF, Border Police and Israel Police forces, came under attack by Arab rioters as Israeli civilians arrived at the location.

In addition to affixing the explosive device inside the tomb compound, the rioters attacked IDF forces with stones and burning tires. Soldiers used riot-control methods to stop the attacks, and worshippers were able to continue praying.

The Palestinian Quds news agency reported 13 Palestinian Authority residents wounded in their lower bodies by light fire and rubber bullets. Five were transferred to PA hospitals, and another eight were treated at the scene.

Related coverage

July 31, 2019 3:14 pm
0

Israeli Company Announces Successful Trial of Radiation Vaccine

An Israeli company announced on Wednesday that it had developed a highly-effective vaccine against radiation poisoning. The Israeli news site Mako...

Israeli forces also conducted security missions across Judea and Samaria, arresting 15 wanted terror suspects.

Shechem/Nablus is located in Area A, an area designated by the Oslo Accords as under total PA control. However, the Israeli army conducts security operations in the area, and civilians can register for monthly authorized and guarded visits to Joseph’s Tomb.

The pilgrimages are frequently met with rock-throwing, Molotov cocktails and even gunfire attacks on Israeli troops.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.