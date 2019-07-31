Wednesday, July 31st | 28 Tammuz 5779

July 31, 2019 10:44 am
Israel Welcomes Jennifer Lopez Ahead of Tel Aviv Show

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, arrives at Ben Gurion International Airport ahead of her concert in Tel Aviv on Thursday, July 30, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – American singer, actress and celebrity Jennifer Lopez landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Wednesday ahead of her Thursday night concert in Tel Aviv as part of her “It’s My Party” 50th birthday tour.

A month earlier, Lopez, aka “J.Lo,” told The New York Post “I’m going to Israel, so I am so excited. It’s my first time.”

Despite being the target of an aggressive “J.Lo Don’t Go” BDS campaign, Lopez not only brought along her fiance, former third baseman for the New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez, but was also joined by her 11-year-old twins Emma and Max from her former marriage to Marc Anthony, as well as Rodriguez’s two daughters from a previous marriage.

Lopez’s world-class show will play at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park—the same venue where superstar Jon Bon Jovi played on July 25.

Along with her family, Lopez is traveling with a 100-person crew, including technical staff, dancers and musicians, as well as a whopping 45 tons of equipment.

Ticket demand was so that high organizers opted to increasing the audience capacity.

Lopez will not leave immediately after her concert, though her itinerary has not been publicized. She is scheduled to leave Saturday for Russia via a private jet and will then move on to other venues in Europe.

