July 31, 2019 9:59 am
0

Trump to Visit Poland on Sept. 1, Marking 80 Years Since Start of World War II

JNS.org

US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media during the ‘3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase’ on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Leah Millis.

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump will visit Poland on Sept. 1 to mark the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II, announced an aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda.

It would be Trump’s second visit to Poland since July 2017.

The day after his arrival on Aug. 31, Trump will partake in ceremonies in Warsaw commemorating 80 years since Germany invaded Poland, thus starting the Second World War. He will likely deliver speeches, reported the Associated Press, citing another aide, Wojciech Kolarski.

Six million Polish citizens were killed during the years of the war, half of them Jewish. Approximately 90 percent of Poland’s Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted Duda and his wife, Agata, at the White House in June, the second time since September 2018.

