Actress Mayim Bialik Applauds NYC Subway Riders for Taking Action Against ‘Nazi’ Graffiti

Jewish actress Mayim Bialik expressed gratitude to fellow New York City subway riders for being proactive in removing hate graffiti found on their subway car over the weekend.

Bialik, of “Big Bang Theory” fame, was in Manhattan with her two sons, Frederick and Miles, attending the Fortnite World Cup. During a subway ride, they noticed the word “Nazi” written on a seat.

“Something truly amazing happened on the subway” after that, Bialik wrote on Instagram. “My boys noticed [the writing]. But so did the other passengers. They took out some hand sanitizer and began removing the marking.”

“THIS is America,” Bialik added. “It was a very powerful moment of unity and understanding, and I’m grateful that my boys got to witness it in action.”

Bialik ended her Instagram post by joking that the most dangerous part about riding the subway was “wearing a Yankees hat into Queens.”