Presidential Candidate Jay Inslee: ‘I Would Have Opposed House Anti-BDS Resolution’

JNS.org – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president next year, said on Tuesday that he would have opposed last week’s passed resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning the anti-BDS resolution.

“I believe in freedom of religion and freedom of speech,” he said at an event at the Islamic Center of Detroit prior to the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate debate on Tuesday night. “I’m not a member of that movement, I don’t agree with everything in that movement, but I believe freedom of speech must be defended.”

In 2017, Inslee was one of the 50 governors to sign onto the American Jewish Committee’s Governors United Against BDS initiative.

Inslee was one of 10 candidate’s at the second debate on Wednesday night, also in Detroit.