Thursday, August 1st | 29 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Actress Mayim Bialik Applauds NYC Subway Riders for Taking Action Against ‘Nazi’ Graffiti

Gaza Border Infiltrator Who Wounded 3 IDF Soldiers Spent Two Hours Inside Israel, Initial Probe Finds

Taking a New Look at the Book of Deuteronomy

Israel Reportedly Fought to Get Turkey Dropped From F-35 Program

Nuvei Completes $889 Million Acquisition of Israeli-Founded Paytech Company SafeCharge

UN Nuclear Watchdog Seeks Fast Choice of New Head

Britain Tells Iran: There Will Be No Tanker Swap

Iran Says US Sanctioning of Top Diplomat ‘Childish’ as Tensions Rise

US Believes Osama Bin Laden’s Son Hamza is Dead: Official

Kelly Craft Confirmed as Haley’s Replacement as UN Ambassador

August 1, 2019 10:34 am
0

UN Nuclear Watchdog Seeks Fast Choice of New Head

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of their headquarters during the General Conference in Vienna, Austria September 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Leonhard Foeger.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog wants to appoint a new director general in October, shortening its selection process at a time of dangerous geopolitical frictions between Iran and the West.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano died last month, requiring a new leader at a time of global anxiety over the implications of last year’s US pullout of a 2015 deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

The 35-nation board of governors last week named Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta to head the agency temporarily.

Applications for the permanent post must be in by Sept. 5, the IAEA said on Thursday.

Related coverage

August 1, 2019 10:32 am
0

Britain Tells Iran: There Will Be No Tanker Swap

Britain on Thursday ruled out exchanging an Iranian tanker detained by Gibraltar for a British-flagged tanker seized by Iran in...

“The Board expects to appoint a Director General in October 2019 and, in any case, envisages that the person appointed will assume office no later than 1 January 2020,” it said.

That is an ambitious schedule for the 171-nation agency, which normally needs several months to agree on a candidate.

It reflects the urgency for stability at the helm of the IAEA at a time when President Donald Trump has reimposed US sanctions on Iran, and the fate of the 2015 deal, which the UN body has been overseeing, is unclear.

Russia’s Vienna-based diplomatic mission to international organizations tweeted that the modified procedure reflected “extraordinary circumstances and should not be considered a precedent.”

Some diplomats see Argentina’s ambassador to the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, as a likely new director general and he confirmed on Wednesday he would run for the job.

The board’s candidate for the four-year post must be approved by the IAEA’s general conference, which next meets from September 16-20.

Japanese diplomat Amano, who died aged 72 and had been expected to step down early because of illness, had held the position since 2009, through a period of intense diplomacy over Iran and a vain push for the IAEA to return to North Korea.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.