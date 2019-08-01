Thursday, August 1st | 29 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

White House: Trump Won’t Present Peace Plan to Arab Leaders Before Israel Elections

Rep. Slotkin Accuses GOP of Opposing Antisemitism Only for ‘Our Donors’

Presidential Candidate Jay Inslee: ‘I Would Have Opposed House Anti-BDS Resolution’

In Second Set of Presidential Debates, Warren and Sanders Attack Trump on Mideast

Facebook Defeats Appeal in US Claiming It Aided Hamas Attacks in Israel

3 IDF Troops Wounded by Palestinian Terrorist Who Infiltrated From Gaza

Amid Campus Battles, BDS Loses on the National Stage

The Palestinians Continue to Reject Any Settlement with Israel

The Only Answer to Hatred of Jews Is Jewish Pride

Is This the End for Netanyahu?

August 1, 2019 9:30 am
0

White House: Trump Won’t Present Peace Plan to Arab Leaders Before Israel Elections

avatar by JNS.org

US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2018. Photo: Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem/Flash90.

JNS.org – A senior White House official denied on Wednesday a report that US President Donald Trump plans on laying out his Mideast peace plan to Arab leaders before the upcoming Israeli elections on Sept. 17.

According to a report by Israel’s Yediot Achronot newspaper, senior White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner was set to invite Arab leaders from the Middle East to a peace conference in the United States.

Kushner began his trip to the Middle East on Wednesday, meeting with Jordan King Abdullah II in Amman, and afterwards, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. He is scheduled to hold meetings in Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The current thinking, according to a Washington official quoted in the report, is that Netanyahu would not join the Camp David conference, so as not to make it difficult for Arab leaders to attend.

The recent decision unanimously approved by the security cabinet to build 700 housing units for Palestinians in Area C of the West Bank was meant to help Kushner to convince Arab leaders to attend the peace conference, according to the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.