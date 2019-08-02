Pompeo: US Sanctions Working, Imperative to Deny Iran Ability to Build Nuclear Program

Sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the Tehran regime have led to a dramatic reduction in Iranian oil exports, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Speaking to the Siam Society in the Thai capital of Bangkok, Pompeo noted, “Before the sanctions regime was put in place, there were 2.7-ish million barrels of oil a day being shipped by Iran to all around the world. The number for June and July, each of those two months, was less than a half a million barrels, could have been closer to zero than to half a million.”

“The sanctions have been very effective, and we will enforce them everywhere,” he added. “We’ll enforce them against any company, any country, that continues to violate those sanctions. We’ve already imposed sanctions on one company inside of China. We will continue to do that.”

“It is absolutely imperative that we deny the ayatollah and the Islamic Republic of Iran from having the wealth and resources to build a nuclear program that could threaten anyone in the world,” the secretary of state declared.

In May 2018, the Trump administration pulled the US out of the July 2015 nuclear deal Iran reached with six world powers and has since engaged in what it has described as a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Tehran regime.