August 4, 2019 9:24 am
Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes in Southern Province, Two Onboard Safe: Mehr

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Leonhard Foeger / File.

Iran said on Sunday that one of its fighter jets had crashed in the southern province of Bushehr because of technical problems, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported, adding that two people onboard the jet were safe.

“The fighter jet crashed due to technical issues in the Tangestan area. Its pilot and co-pilot are safe,” Mehr quoted the governor of Tangestan Abdolhossein Rafiipour as saying.

Tangestan is a county in Iran’s Bushehr province.

