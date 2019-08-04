Israel and India Exchange Warm Greetings in Honor of Friendship Day

Israel wished India a happy Friendship Day on Sunday, to which India’s prime minister replied, “May the friendship between our nations grow and prosper.”

Friendship Day originated in the United States in the early 20th century, but failed to catch on. It became extremely popular in Asia, however, and India celebrates the holiday on the first Sunday in August.

The Israeli embassy in India marked the day with the message, “Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights.”

Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights.

🔊🎧🎶 ये दोस्ती हम नहीं तोड़ेंगे….. 🇮🇱❤🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BQDv8QnFVj — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 4, 2019

The tweet included a montage of photographs of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

According to The Times of India, the tweet also quoted a line from a hit song in Hindi, which states, “This friendship will not break.”

Modi replied to the embassy’s message, saying in Hebrew, “Thank you. I wish a Happy Friendship Day to Israel’s wonderful citizens and my good friend @netanyahu.”

“India and Israel are time tested friends,” he added. “Our bond is strong and eternal. May the friendship between our nations grow and prosper even more in the times to come.”