Monday, August 5th | 4 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Belgian Columnist in Hot Water for Saying Jews Are ‘Creatures’ With ‘Ugly’ Noses

Israel and India Exchange Warm Greetings in Honor of Friendship Day

Major Study Identifies Dozens of Influential Anti-Israel Twitter Accounts Defending UK’s Corbyn

S&P Reaffirms Israel’s AA- Credit Rating With a Stable Outlook

Israeli Regulator Signs Off on Rafael-Aeronautics Deal

Likud Members to Sign Commitment Pledge to Netanyahu

27 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shootings in Texas and Ohio

Explosion Rocks Syrian Military Base, Killing 31 Soldiers

Ponzi Schemer Who Stole Millions From Florida Jewish Community to be Sentenced

More Than 2,000 Jewish Athletes Attend Opening Maccabi Games in Hungary

August 4, 2019 6:41 pm
0

Israel and India Exchange Warm Greetings in Honor of Friendship Day

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, Jan. 15, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Adnan Abidi.

Israel wished India a happy Friendship Day on Sunday, to which India’s prime minister replied, “May the friendship between our nations grow and prosper.”

Friendship Day originated in the United States in the early 20th century, but failed to catch on. It became extremely popular in Asia, however, and India celebrates the holiday on the first Sunday in August.

The Israeli embassy in India marked the day with the message, “Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights.”

The tweet included a montage of photographs of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

According to The Times of India, the tweet also quoted a line from a hit song in Hindi, which states, “This friendship will not break.”

Modi replied to the embassy’s message, saying in Hebrew, “Thank you. I wish a Happy Friendship Day to Israel’s wonderful citizens and my good friend @netanyahu.”

“India and Israel are time tested friends,” he added. “Our bond is strong and eternal. May the friendship between our nations grow and prosper even more in the times to come.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.