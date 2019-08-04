Likud Members to Sign Commitment Pledge to Netanyahu

JNS.org – Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are drawing up a document for Likud Knesset candidates to sign, which states that they will only back Netanyahu as party leader.

The move comes in response to a statement by Yisrael Beiteinu head Avigdor Lieberman on Saturday that the Likud should name an alternate leader capable of stepping forward should Netanyahu prove incapable of forming a coalition following the Sept. 17 election.

Likud candidates are being asked to sign a document which states: “We, candidates for the Likud Party’s list for the 22nd Knesset, will not accept any dictate from any other party regardless of the election results, as to the leadership of Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu as the only candidate for prime minister.”

Edelstein also publicly reiterated his support for Netanyahu for prime minister after Lieberman made his suggestion.

Netanyahu’s failure to form a successful coalition in April led to a second election, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17. The primary obstacle to the formation of a working government in April was Lieberman himself, who refused to join a coalition unless it adopted legislation on drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military.