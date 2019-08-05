Monday, August 5th | 4 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Is the BDS Movement on the Rise?

Iran Atomic Agency Tells Europeans Tehran Will Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments Unless They Act

Israel Innovation Authority to Set Up Computational Biology Innovation Lab

Israel’s Defense Ministry Demonstrates New Autonomous Armored Vehicles

Netanyahu May Have to Cancel UN Address Due to Election

Palestinian App Helps Drivers Avoid Israeli Checkpoint Bottlenecks

Ceasefire Gives Wary Syrians in Idlib Respite From Strikes

Turkey to Launch Offensive in Kurdish-Controlled Area in Northern Syria: Erdogan

Iran Says Will Not Tolerate ‘Maritime Offenses’ in Gulf

German Minister: We Will Not Join US-Led Naval Mission in Strait of Hormuz

August 5, 2019 9:56 am
0

German Minister: We Will Not Join US-Led Naval Mission in Strait of Hormuz

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, May 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday reiterated that Germany would not join a US-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Berlin favored a European mission but warned it was rather difficult to make progress on that.

“At the moment the Britons would rather join an American mission. We won’t do that,” Maas told reporters.

“We want a European mission,” he said, adding that the issue was not off the agenda but it would take time to convince the European Union to carry out such a mission.

The US Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday the United States had asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to protect shipping through the strait and “combat Iranian aggression.” Germany rejected the request.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.