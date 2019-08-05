Monday, August 5th | 4 Av 5779

August 5, 2019 11:55 am
Israel Innovation Authority to Set Up Computational Biology Innovation Lab

avatar by Hager Ravet / CTech

Scientists at work in laboratory. Photo: Public domain via Wikicommons.

CTech – The Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) and the National Digital Israel Initiative are setting up an innovation hub dedicated to computational biology, digital health, pharmaceuticals, and artificial intelligence, the IIA announced Monday. To establish and operate the new hub, the IIA has issued a tender to both Israel-based and global corporations. The winning corporations will receive funding of NIS 32 million ($9.16 million), plus additional operational financing.

The initiative is part of the national digital health program launched in 2018.

The new hub will include a computational lab and a wet lab outfitted with comprehensive equipment to support biotechnological research and development. In an interview with Calcalist Monday, Anya Eldan, vice president of the IIA and head of its startup division, said that the IIA recognized that the field of computational biology was under-served within the local digital health ecosystem. “Israel has a non-proportional number of researchers with an impressive wealth of knowledge and research in this field, but that has yet to be translated into a standalone industry,” she said.

The new hub is a first step in implementing the strategy of bio convergence the IIA is leading to promote the development of new innovative drugs and treatments based on Israeli capabilities in medicine, software, and data processing, IIA Chief Aharon Aharon said in a statement.

