August 5, 2019 11:13 am
Netanyahu May Have to Cancel UN Address Due to Election

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 71st UN General Assembly debate at UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 22, 2016. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

JNS.org – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has begun preparing this week for his scheduled Sept. 26 address to the UN General Assembly, just one week after Israel’s Sept. 17 elections. While in New York, Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Donald Trump.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office has informed the hotels Netanyahu and his staff are scheduled to stay at that the trip may need to be canceled at the last minute depending on the outcome of the election and coalition talks.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway for Netanyahu’s planned trip to Kiev in two weeks’ time.

While in the Ukrainian capital, the prime minister is expected to have his first meeting with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. The assessment is that Netanyahu will try to use the visit to steal votes away from Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party, particularly from Ukrainian immigrants who have voted for Lieberman in the past.

