August 5, 2019 9:26 am
Netanyahu Offers Condolences Following Texas, Ohio Mass Shootings

avatar by JNS.org

Tel Aviv City Hall lit up in the colors of an American flag in solidarity following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend, August 4, 2019. Photo: screenshot.

JNS.org – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed his condolences to the American people Sunday night after back-to-back mass shootings rocked the cities of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.

“In the past 24 hours, we have witnessed two murderous attacks in Texas and Ohio,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. “On behalf of all government ministers and all citizens of Israel, I send condolences to the bereaved families, best wishes for recovery to the injured, and solidarity with the American people.”

Patrick Crusius, 21, has been charged with opening fire in a crowded Walmart in the Texas border town of El Paso on Saturday, killing 20 people and wounding dozens more. Crusius published a manifesto prior to the attack decrying the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The El Paso attack was followed just hours later by a mass shooting outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Connor Betts. Nine people were killed and 26 wounded in that attack before the shooter was killed by police. The motive for the attack is still unclear.

The two incidents were preceded by a mass shooting on July 28 at Northern California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival, where 19-year-old Santino William Legan killed three people, including two children. Legan’s home was found to contain literature on white supremacy as well as Islamic extremism.

The Dayton killing marked the 251st mass shooting in America since the beginning of 2019.

In addition to Netanyahu’s remarks, Israel’s Foreign Ministry tweeted an image of “Tel Aviv’s City Hall building lit up with the colors of the US flag in solidarity with the mourning of the American people following the deadly shootings in #Ohio & #Texas.”

