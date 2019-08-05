New Israel Fund Grantee Continues to Work Against Israel

Adalah, an Israeli-Arab organization that often attacks the Jewish state, was recently awarded $462,391 by the New Israel Fund.

Here are some of Adalah’s heinous activities:

On October 4, 2015, Fadi Alloun perpetrated a stabbing attack in Jerusalem. The terrorist moderately injured a 15-year-old boy, and was killed by police gunfire, with the knife still in his hand. Adalah contacted the Israeli police on behalf of Alloun’s family, demanding an investigation of the incident.

In a letter to the police, Adalah attorney Suhad Bishara claimed that the police involved in that incident had violated open-fire directives. Following an examination, the Israeli police dismissed the complaint and closed the investigation file based on a video clip from the site of the incident and the testimony of two eyewitnesses.

Similarly, on October 17, 2015, a terror attack was thwarted in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. A border police team on patrol in the neighborhood noticed a suspicious-looking youth, and asked to see his identification. The boy held out his ID card, and immediately afterward, pulled out a large knife and tried to stab the policemen. The police shot the terrorist, Mu’taz Ewisat, a 16-year-old resident of Jerusalem.

Thereafter, on November 4, 2015, Adalah filed an urgent petition, demanding the immediate opening of a criminal investigation into Ewisat’s death, and the suspension of the policemen involved in the incident.

In addition, Adalah demanded that the police take immediate action by conducting an autopsy in the presence of a doctor representing the family. The petition stressed that, “in the absence of any other evidence, the police’s refusal to conduct an autopsy further raises suspicion of a criminal act and of an attempt to tamper with evidence condemning police officers and thwarting the investigation before it could begin.”

Following that petition, the Israeli police found the complaint without merit.

These activities of Adalah continue to make the work of Israel’s security forces that much harder. Why do American Jews fund activities like this?

In March 2018, violent demonstrations involving thousands of Palestinians began on the Gaza border. Human rights organizations documented the deaths of 107 demonstrators and the injury of about 7,000 others. Almost all of those killed were proven and documented terrorists.

Following those events, in May 2018 Adalah and other Palestinian organizations sent a joint letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, demanding that the US State Department investigate Israel’s use of lethal force against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and halt further aid to the Israeli military units involved in the gunfire.

The letter noted:

Since the start of mass protests six weeks ago, Israeli military forces have used excessive force while appearing to willfully target and kill 107 protected persons participating in the Great Return March in Gaza, including snipers firing at them using live ammunition and plastic coated steel bullets. … The undersigned human rights organizations demand that the US Department of State investigate Israel’s use of lethal force against Palestinian protesters in Gaza since March 30, 2018, and halt any further assistance to all Israeli military units involved in these shootings, in accordance with US law, including the Foreign Assistance Act and the Arms Export Control Act.

The New Israel Fund works to strengthen the hands of protesters on the Gaza border. Shame on them.

Ronn Torossian is a public relations executive. Read his Algemeiner columns here.