Tuesday, August 6th | 5 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Actress and Singer Olivia Newton-John Talks About Jewish Roots, Mother’s ‘Words of Wisdom’

PA, NGOs Angered After UN Doesn’t Single Out Israel for Violating Children’s Rights

88 US Senators Call on Poland to Pay Holocaust Victims for Property Stolen by Nazis

Post-Mass Shootings, Tlaib Labels Palestinians ‘Activists’ and Israel ‘White Nationalist’

El Paso’s Jewish Community Stands in Solidarity Following Deadly Shooting

Shenzhen-Listed Chengdu Wintrue to Scout for Israeli Agritech Startups

Body of Israeli Girl Murdered 37 Years Ago Exhumed Due to New Findings in Case

Two Antisemitic Assaults Occur in Canada in Less Than a Week, This One on Shabbat

Beresheet May Have Unleashed a Horde of Water Bears on the Moon, Report Says

The Israel Project Shutters Its Offices After Nearly Two Decades

August 6, 2019 9:14 am
0

Police Recommend Charging Israeli Deputy Minister in Australia Extradition Case

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman. Photo: Jim Hollander / Pool via Reuters / File.

Police recommended on Tuesday indicting Israel’s deputy health minister on suspicion he tried to bolster the case of a former Australian school principal pleading mental illness as an argument against extradition to face sexual assault charges.

It will be up to state prosecutors to decide whether to accept the police findings and charge the deputy minister, Yaakov Litzman, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Australia has been pressing Israel to extradite Malka Leifer, who fled Australia in 2008, with what Australian authorities believe was the assistance of the insular Adass Jewish community, after accusations against her surfaced.

Leifer is the former principal of Adass Israel School, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls’ school in Melbourne. She is wanted by Australian police on 74 sexual assault charges, including rape, involving girls at the institution.

Related coverage

August 6, 2019 11:36 am
0

PA, NGOs Angered After UN Doesn’t Single Out Israel for Violating Children’s Rights

JNS.org - Top Palestinian officials and several pro-Palestinian groups leveled harsh criticism at the United Nations over the weekend after...

An Israeli court ruled in 2016 that Leifer, who has denied the charges, was mentally unfit to face extradition and trial. She was re-arrested in 2018 after a police investigation cast doubts on her health claims, and is in prison in Israel awaiting an extradition ruling.

In a statement, police alleged that Litzman, who heads the United Torah Judaism party in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, pressured court-appointed psychiatrists to support Leifer’s mental illness claims.

Police said they found sufficient evidence to warrant charges of fraud, breach of trust and witness tampering against the deputy minister. He was not arrested.

“I answered all of the questions (from the police) and I strongly deny everything they are saying,” Litzman said in a video interview on Ynet, an internet website, hours before the police announcement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.