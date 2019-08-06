Tuesday, August 6th | 5 Av 5779

August 6, 2019 11:20 am
Shenzhen-Listed Chengdu Wintrue to Scout for Israeli Agritech Startups

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

The Azrieli Towers complex in Tel Aviv. Photo: Felix Rubinstein via Wikimedia.

CTech – A delegation of executives from Shenzhen-listed Chengdu Wintrue Holding Co. is set to arrive in Israel next week to meet with Israeli startups, Sinai Nissenboim, partner at Innolab China-Israel, told Calcalist Tuesday. Innolab is a company working to connect Chinese and Israeli companies and promote joint ventures. Chengdu Wintrue is looking to partner specifically with agritech startups, Nissenboim said.

According to Nissenboim, Chengdu Wintrue has already signed partnership agreements with two Israeli companies: Azrom, which specializes in the design, engineering, and production of greenhouses; and Mdvia, a company that provides geospatial mapping services. During Chengdu Wintrue’s visit next week, the company will sign another cooperation agreement with the two local companies, Nissenboim said.

Financial details about the partnerships were not disclosed.

